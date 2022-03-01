National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.92% of National Presto Industries worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NPK opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

