National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.