National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 11,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 117.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in National Vision by 27.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

