National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Analyst Recommendations for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

