National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. National Western Life Group comprises about 10.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of National Western Life Group worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWLI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $213.35. 9,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

