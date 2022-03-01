Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

