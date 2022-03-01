NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.68.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.