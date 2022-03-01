NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of NatWest Group worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE NWG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.