Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $10.93 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $67,064.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,946,896 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.