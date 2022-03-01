Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,508,205 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £3.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28.
Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)
Further Reading
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.