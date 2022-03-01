Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 3,079 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AIT traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. 171,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

