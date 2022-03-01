Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.