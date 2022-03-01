Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

