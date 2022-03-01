Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 9.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) were up 9.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 149,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,019,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

