Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Increased to 11.40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10.00 to 11.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 169,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

