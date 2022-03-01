Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOPMF. lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

