Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOPMF. boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NOPMF stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

