Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $356.37 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $356.37 million and $15.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,490.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.02 or 0.06776722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.94 or 0.00741600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00068574 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00406666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00198454 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,788,598,633 coins and its circulating supply is 29,959,623,595 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

