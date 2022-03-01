Nestree Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Nestree has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.11 or 1.00002199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00277545 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.