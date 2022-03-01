Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock worth $135,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuronetics by 161.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 88,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

