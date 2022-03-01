Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073946 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

