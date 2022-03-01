Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $496.39 million and $19.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 500,113,716 coins and its circulating supply is 500,113,117 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

