New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.60. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,874 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)
