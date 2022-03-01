New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.60. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,874 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

