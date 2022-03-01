New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NMFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 265,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,893. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

