New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 187,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Pacific Metals (NUPMF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.