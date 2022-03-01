New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 187,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

