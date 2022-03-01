New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 5,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.