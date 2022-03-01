NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Trading Down 1.5%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 123,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 61,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRWRF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
