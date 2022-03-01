NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

