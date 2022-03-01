NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.
The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.
