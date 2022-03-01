Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NXST traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

