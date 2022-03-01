NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,543.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.60 or 0.00750037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00201125 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005234 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

