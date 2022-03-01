NEXT Hits Market Cap of $537,893.38 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. NEXT has a market cap of $537,893.38 and approximately $143.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00254409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001584 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

