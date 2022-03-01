NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 0.1%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.90 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.34). Approximately 1,602,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 981,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.34).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NESF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.58. The company has a market capitalization of £588.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,279.75).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

