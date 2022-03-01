NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $19,400.23 and approximately $33,389.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

