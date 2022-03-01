Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 5,326,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

