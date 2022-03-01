Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.49

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

