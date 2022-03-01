NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €48.40 to €48.30. The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 82678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NNGRY. HSBC lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

