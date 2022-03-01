Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) rose 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 15,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 643,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

