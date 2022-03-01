Node Runners Price Tops $15.54 on Major Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00035259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $382,032.11 and approximately $13,390.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00034622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00104563 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

