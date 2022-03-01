Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Cut to SEK 525 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

