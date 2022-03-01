Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Cut to SEK 525 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

