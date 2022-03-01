Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,288,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

