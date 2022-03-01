Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

