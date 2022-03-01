Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.85

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 198112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

