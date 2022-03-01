North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The stock has a market cap of C$545.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

