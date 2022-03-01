Northland Securities Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $67.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $75.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

