nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.