Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $7.91 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

