Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.73. 5,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,407. Novanta has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

