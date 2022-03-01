Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.73. 5,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,407. Novanta has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
