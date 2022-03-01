Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $7.91 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,407. Novanta has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Novanta by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novanta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

