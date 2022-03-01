Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.96 and last traded at $126.96. Approximately 1,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 287.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

